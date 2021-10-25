﻿
English
US cold finished bar exports up 1.7 percent in August

Monday, 25 October 2021 21:25:05 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 9,605 mt in August 2021, up 1.7 percent from July and up 14.9 percent from August 2020 levels. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $19.9 million in August, compared to $19.8 million in the previous month and $15.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in August with 5,144 mt, compared to 5,041 mt in July and 3,171 mt in August 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 3,573 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar exports in August.


