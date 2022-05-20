US cold finished bar exports up 15.5 percent in March

﻿
According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 15,534 mt in March 2022, up 15.5 percent from February and up 43.3 percent from March 2021. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $30.5 million in March, compared to $26.9 million in the previous month and $23.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in March with 8,232 mt, compared to 7,040 mt in February and 5,597 mt in March 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 5,989 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar exports in March.


