 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US cold finished bar exports up 1.4 percent in June from May

Wednesday, 28 August 2024 00:52:12 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 11,547 mt in June this year, up 1.4 percent from May but down 10.3 percent from June last year. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $28.1 million in June, compared to $29.0 million in the previous month and $29.3 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in June with 6,462 mt, compared to 6,676 mt in May and 6,445 mt in June last year. The other top destination was Mexico with 3,672 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar in June.


Tags: US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US standard pipe imports up 4.3 percent in June from May

27 Aug | Steel News

US OCTG exports up 4.7 percent in June from May

27 Aug | Steel News

US line pipe imports down 24.5 percent in June from May

26 Aug | Steel News

US rebar exports up 15.8 percent in June from May

26 Aug | Steel News

US rebar imports down 53.7 percent in June from May

26 Aug | Steel News

US OCTG imports down 26.8 percent in June from May

26 Aug | Steel News

US CRC imports down 38.8 percent in June from May

26 Aug | Steel News

US beam exports down 22.4 percent in June from May

26 Aug | Steel News

US HRC imports up 7.2 percent in June from May

23 Aug | Steel News

US CRC exports up 4.3 percent in June from May

23 Aug | Steel News