US cold finished bar exports up 0.8 percent in September

Tuesday, 29 November 2022 22:57:32 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 13,405 mt in September 2022, up 0.8 percent from August and up 27.6 percent from September 2021. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $27.8 million in September, compared to $32.4 million in the previous month and $23.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in September with 6,880 mt, compared to 7,277 mt in August and 6,075 mt in September 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 4,951 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar exports in September.


