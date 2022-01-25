US cold finished bar exports down 9.5 percent in November

Tuesday, 25 January 2022 20:31:34 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 11,031 mt in November 2021, down 9.5 percent from October but up 51.1 from November 2020 levels. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $22.4 million in November, compared to $25.9 million in the previous month and $16.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in November with 6,025 mt, compared to 7,069 mt in October and 2,924 mt in November 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 4,111 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar exports in November.