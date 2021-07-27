﻿
US cold finished bar exports down 8.7 percent in May

Tuesday, 27 July 2021 20:44:46 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 7,582 mt in May 2021, down 8.7 percent from April and up 136.4 percent from May 2020 levels. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $21.2 million in May, compared to $25.0 million in the previous month and $11.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in May with 4,994 mt, compared to 5,253 mt in April and 2,059 mt in May 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 3,667 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar exports in May.


