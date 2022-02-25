US cold finished bar exports down 6.1 percent in December

Friday, 25 February 2022 22:44:18 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 10,354 mt in December 2021, down 6.1 percent from November but up 34.6 percent from December 2020 levels. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $21.7 million in December, compared to $22.4 million in the previous month and $16.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in December with 5,457 mt, compared to 6,024 mt in November and 3,649 mt in December 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 3,934 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar exports in December.