US cold finished bar exports down 5.7 percent in June

Wednesday, 25 August 2021 19:29:30 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 9,602 mt in June 2021, down 5.7 percent from May but up 51.2 percent from June 2020 levels. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $22.6 million in June, compared to $21.2 million in the previous month and $15.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in June with 5,361 mt, compared to 4,994 mt in May and 2,059 mt in June 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 3,529 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar exports in June.