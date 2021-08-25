﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US cold finished bar exports down 5.7 percent in June

Wednesday, 25 August 2021 19:29:30 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 9,602 mt in June 2021, down 5.7 percent from May but up 51.2 percent from June 2020 levels. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $22.6 million in June, compared to $21.2 million in the previous month and $15.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in June with 5,361 mt, compared to 4,994 mt in May and 2,059 mt in June 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 3,529 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar exports in June.


Tags: USA  imp/exp statistics  longs  North America  trading  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

20  Aug

US rebar exports up 20.3 percent in June
20  Aug

US merchant bar imports down 3.6 percent in June
19  Aug

US beam exports up 6.4 percent in June
18  Aug

US beam imports up 38.4 percent in June
18  Aug

US hot rolled bar exports up 16.5 percent in June