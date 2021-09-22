US cold finished bar exports down 1.6 percent in July

﻿
According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 9,445 mt in July 2021, down 1.6 percent from June but up 23.3 percent from July 2020 levels. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $19.8 million in July, compared to $22.6 million in the previous month and $15.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in July with 5,041 mt, compared to 5,360 mt in June and 2,746 mt in July 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 3,625 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar exports in July.


