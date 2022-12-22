﻿
English
US cold finished bar exports down 10.1 percent in October

Thursday, 22 December 2022 19:14:48 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 12,052 mt in October 2022, down 10.1 percent from September and down 1.1 percent from October 2021.

By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $27.8 million in October, compared to $32.4 million in the previous month and $25.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in October with 6,173 mt, compared to 6,880 mt in September and 7,069 mt in October 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 4,755 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar exports in October.


