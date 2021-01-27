﻿
US cold finished bar exports down 10 percent in November

Wednesday, 27 January 2021 19:50:05 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 7,301 mt in November 2020, down 10.0 percent from October but up 10.9 percent from November 2019 levels. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $16.2 million in November, compared to $17.6 million in the previous month and $16.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Mexico in November with 3,819 mt, compared to 3,055 mt in October and 2,928 mt in November 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,924 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar exports in November.


