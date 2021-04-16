﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US building permits, housing starts and completions all rise in March

Friday, 16 April 2021 19:51:00 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development jointly announced that privately-owned housing units authorized by building permits in March were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,766,000. This is 2.7 percent (±1.7 percent) above the revised February rate of 1,720,000 and is 30.2 percent (±1.8 percent) above the March 2020 rate of 1,356,000.

Single-family authorizations in March were at a rate of 1,199,000; this is 4.6 percent (±1.9 percent) above the revised February figure of 1,146,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 508,000 in March.

Privately-owned housing starts in March were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,739,000. This is 19.4 percent (±13.7 percent) above the revised February estimate of 1,457,000 and is 37.0 percent (±15.2 percent) above the March 2020 rate of 1,269,000.

Single-family housing starts in March were at a rate of 1,238,000; this is 15.3 percent (±17.4 percent) above the revised February figure of 1,074,000. The March rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 477,000.

Privately-owned housing completions in March were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,580,000. This is 16.6 percent (±14.0 percent) above the revised February estimate of 1,355,000 and is 23.4 percent (±13.7 percent) above the March 2020 rate of 1,280,000.

Single-family housing completions in March were at a rate of 1,099,000; this is 5.3 percent (±11.7 percent) above the revised February rate of 1,044,000. The March rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 476,000.


Tags: North America  USA  construction  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

12  Apr

AGC warns of “unprecedented leap” in the price of US construction materials
12  Apr

US raw steel production down 0.3 percent week-on-week
05  Apr

US construction spending dips 0.8 percent in February
05  Apr

US construction employment rises in March, but still below year-on-year levels
23  Mar

US new home sales down 18.2 percent in February