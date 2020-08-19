﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US building permits, housing starts and completions all rise in July

Wednesday, 19 August 2020 20:40:14 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development jointly announced that privately-owned housing units authorized by building permits in July were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,495,000. This is 18.8 percent (±1.1 percent) above the revised June rate of 1,258,000 and is 9.4 percent (±1.5 percent) above the July 2019 rate of 1,366,000.

Single-family authorizations in July were at a rate of 983,000; this is 17.0 percent (±1.2 percent) above the revised June figure of 840,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 467,000 in July.

Privately-owned housing starts in July were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,496,000. This is 22.6 percent (±14.7 percent) above the revised June estimate of 1,220,000 and is 23.4 percent (±12.4 percent) above the July 2019 rate of 1,212,000.

Single-family housing starts in July were at a rate of 940,000; this is 8.2 percent (±10.3 percent) above the revised June figure of 869,000. The July rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 547,000.

Privately-owned housing completions in July were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,280,000. This is 3.6 percent (±14.9 percent) above the revised June estimate of 1,236,000 and is 1.7 percent (±12.8 percent) above the July 2019 rate of 1,258,000.

Single-family housing completions in July were at a rate of 909,000; this is 1.8 percent (±16.8 percent) below the revised June rate of 926,000. The July rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 364,000.


Tags: North America  construction  USA  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

13  Aug

US ITC votes to continue investigations into Mexican wire mesh
07  Aug

US construction sector sees limited increase in jobs in July
04  Aug

New orders and shipments for US manufacturing goods increase in June
03  Aug

US construction spending edges up 0.7 percent in June
24  Jul

US new home sales up 13.8 percent in June