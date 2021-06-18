US beam imports up 75.1 percent in April

Friday, 18 June 2021 18:32:46 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 46,033 mt in April 2021, up 75.1 percent from March and up 39.9 percent from April 2020 levels. By value, beam imports totaled $35.6 million in April 2021, compared to $22.8 million in March and $22.8 million in April 2020.

The US imported the most beams from Mexico in April, with 13,151 mt, compared to 11,041 mt in March and 10,520 mt in April 2020. Other top sources of imported beams in April include UAE, with 9,555 mt; Korea, with 7,052 mt; Canada, with 5,638 mt; and Germany, with 4,189 mt.