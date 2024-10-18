US beam exports up 11.1 percent in August from July

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 38,404 mt in August this year, up 11.1 percent from July and up 1.6 percent from August last year. By value, beam exports totaled $40.5 million in August, compared to $38.2 million in the previous month and $48.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in August with 25,151 mt, compared to 24,096 mt in July and 24,298 mt in August last year. The other top destinations included Mexico with 8,509 mt and the Dominican Republic with 3,731 mt.. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in August.