US beam exports up 0.9 percent in February

Tuesday, 19 April 2022 22:01:06 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 29,775 mt in February 2022, up 2.7 percent from January but down 6.9 percent from February 2021. By value, beam exports totaled $39.2 million in February, compared to $39.9 million in the previous month and $30.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in February with 20,484 mt, compared to 21,281 mt in January and 24,875 mt in February 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 8,572 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in February.