US-based Pacific Steel to install new rebar micro mill

Monday, 09 May 2022 11:39:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will supply a MIDA Hybrid micro mill to the US-based rebar fabricator Pacific Steel Group (PSG). The new plant will produce 380,000 short tons per year of straight and spooled rebar in the most efficient and ecological way.

The new micro mill with a net investment of approximately $350 million is expected to begin commissioning in early 2025, employing roughly 400 people.

“The MIDA Hybrid micro mill will have the capability to directly connect to renewable energy sources leveraging an abundance of renewable energy available in California. The new facility will help lower CO2 emissions through world-class efficiency, reduced transportation, and green energy”, Pacific Steel’s announcement said.


