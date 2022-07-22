﻿
English
US and Canadian rig counts see modest gains week-on-week

Friday, 22 July 2022
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending July 22, 2022, the US rotary rig count increased by two to 758 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by two to 155, while the number of rigs drilling for oil remained level at 599. The overall North American rig count is now up by 267 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by four to 195 rigs in the week ending July 22. The Canadian rig count is now up by 46 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.


