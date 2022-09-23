US and Canadian rig counts see minor upticks

Friday, 23 September 2022 21:02:51 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending September 23, 2022, the US rotary rig count increased by one to 764 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by two to 160, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by three to 602. The overall US rig count is now up by 243 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by four to 215 rigs in the week ending September 23. The Canadian rig count is now up by 53 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.