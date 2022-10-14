US and Canadian rig counts rise week-on-week

Friday, 14 October 2022 20:34:49 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending October 14, 2022, the US rotary rig count increased by seven to 769 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by one to 157, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by eight to 610. The overall US rig count is now up by 274 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by one, to 216 rigs in the week ending October 14. The Canadian rig count is now up by 48 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.