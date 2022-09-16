﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US and Canadian rig counts rise week-on-week

Friday, 16 September 2022 22:16:30 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending September 16, 2022, the US rotary rig count increased by four to 763 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by four to 162, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by eight to 599. The overall US rig count is now up by 251 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by six to 211 rigs in the week ending September 16. The Canadian rig count is now up by 57 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US Canada North America 

Similar articles

Turkey maintains pipe prices, but poor demand impacts business negatively

16 Sep | Tube and Pipe

Chinese pipe prices mostly see slight decline

15 Sep | Tube and Pipe

Russia’s stainless steel imports down three percent in August from July

15 Sep | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways

14 Sep | Tube and Pipe

US issues final results of CVD review on cold-drawn mechanical tubing from India

14 Sep | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 2.6 percent in early Sept

14 Sep | Steel News

US standard pipe imports down 22.7 percent in July

12 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 9.4% in Jan-July

12 Sep | Steel News

US issues preliminary results of AD review on light walled rectangular pipes from China

12 Sep | Steel News

US and Canadian rig counts decline week-on-week

12 Sep | Steel News