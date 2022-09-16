US and Canadian rig counts rise week-on-week

Friday, 16 September 2022 22:16:30 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending September 16, 2022, the US rotary rig count increased by four to 763 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by four to 162, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by eight to 599. The overall US rig count is now up by 251 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by six to 211 rigs in the week ending September 16. The Canadian rig count is now up by 57 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.