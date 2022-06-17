US and Canadian rig counts rise week-on-week

Friday, 17 June 2022 00:14:26 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending June 17, 2022, the US rotary rig count increased by seven to 740 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by three to 154, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by four to 584. The overall North American rig count is now up by 270 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by 15 to 156 rigs in the week ending June 17. The Canadian rig count is now up by 39 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.