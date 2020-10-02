﻿
English
US and Canadian rig counts rise again week-on-week

Friday, 02 October 2020 20:47:47 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending October 2, the US rotary rig count increased by five to 266 rigs. The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by one to 74, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by six to 189. The overall rig count is now down by 589 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count remained increased by four to 75 rigs in the week ending October 2. The Canadian rig count is now down by 69 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.


