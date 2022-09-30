﻿
English
US and Canadian rig counts revise slightly

Friday, 30 September 2022 23:41:36 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending September 30, 2022, the US rotary rig count increased by one to 765 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by one to 159, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by two to 604. The overall US rig count is now up by 237 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by two, to 213 rigs in the week ending September 30. The Canadian rig count is now up by 48 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.


