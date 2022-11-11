﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US and Canadian rig counts follow opposite trends week-on-week

Friday, 11 November 2022 21:06:14 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending November 11, 2022, the US rotary rig count increased by nine to 779 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased remained level at 155, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by nine to 622. The overall US rig count is up by 223 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by nine, to 200 rigs in the week ending November 11. The Canadian rig count is up by 32 rigs compared to the same reporting period last year.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US Canada North America 

Similar articles

US standard pipe imports up 19.0 percent in September

11 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru’s net profit and sales revenues rise in Jan-Sept

11 Nov | Steel News

US line pipe imports up 42.1 percent in September

10 Nov | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices follow a soft trend

10 Nov | Tube and Pipe

US OCTG imports up 1.1 percent in September

09 Nov | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices remain stable

09 Nov | Tube and Pipe

Tenaris expects further increase in sales in Q4

08 Nov | Steel News

France’s steel product import value up 44.1 percent in January-August

08 Nov | Steel News

France’s steel product export value up 40.5 percent in January-August

08 Nov | Steel News

India’s Kirloskar Ferrous merges subsidiary ISMTL with itself

08 Nov | Steel News