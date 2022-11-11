US and Canadian rig counts follow opposite trends week-on-week

Friday, 11 November 2022 21:06:14 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending November 11, 2022, the US rotary rig count increased by nine to 779 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased remained level at 155, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by nine to 622. The overall US rig count is up by 223 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by nine, to 200 rigs in the week ending November 11. The Canadian rig count is up by 32 rigs compared to the same reporting period last year.