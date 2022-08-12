﻿
English
US and Canadian rig counts decline again week-on-week

Friday, 12 August 2022
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending August 12, 2022, the US rotary rig count decreased by one to 763 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by one to 160, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by three to 601. The overall US rig count is now up by 262 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by two to 201 rigs in the week ending August 12. The Canadian rig count is now up by 37 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.


