US and Canadian rig counts both rise week-on-week

Friday, 25 September 2020 20:05:56 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending September 25, the US rotary rig count increased by six to 261 rigs. The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by two to 75, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by four to 183. The overall rig count is now down by 599 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count remained increased by seven to 71 rigs in the week ending September 25. The Canadian rig count is now down by 56 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.