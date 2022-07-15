﻿
English
US and Canadian rig counts both rise week-on-week

Friday, 15 July 2022 21:29:52 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending July 15, 2022, the US rotary rig count increased by four to 756 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas remained level at 153, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by two to 599. The overall North American rig count is now up by 272 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by 16 to 191 rigs in the week ending July 15. The Canadian rig count is now up by 41 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.


