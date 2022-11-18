﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US and Canadian rig counts both rise slightly week-on-week

Friday, 18 November 2022 21:43:50 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending November 18, 2022, the US rotary rig count increased by three to 782 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by two to 157, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by one to 623. The overall US rig count is up by 219 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by one to 201 rigs in the week ending November 18. The Canadian rig count is up by 34 rigs compared to the same reporting period last year.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Canada US North America 

Similar articles

Local Chinese steel pipe prices indicate minor fluctuations

18 Nov | Tube and Pipe

US standard pipe prices decline

17 Nov | Tube and Pipe

US issues final results of AD duty review on LD welded pipe from South Korea

17 Nov | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move up

16 Nov | Tube and Pipe

Turkey’s welded tube exports up 4.5% in January-September

15 Nov | Steel News

Austria’s Benteler produces seamless pipe from free-cutting steel

15 Nov | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 2.1 percent in early November

14 Nov | Steel News

US and Canadian rig counts follow opposite trends week-on-week

11 Nov | Steel News

US standard pipe imports up 19.0 percent in September

11 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru’s net profit and sales revenues rise in Jan-Sept

11 Nov | Steel News