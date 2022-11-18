US and Canadian rig counts both rise slightly week-on-week

Friday, 18 November 2022 21:43:50 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending November 18, 2022, the US rotary rig count increased by three to 782 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by two to 157, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by one to 623. The overall US rig count is up by 219 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by one to 201 rigs in the week ending November 18. The Canadian rig count is up by 34 rigs compared to the same reporting period last year.