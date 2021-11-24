﻿
English
US and Canadian rig counts both rise in short holiday week

Wednesday, 24 November 2021 21:44:03 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the shortened holiday week ending November 24, the US rotary rig count increased by six to 569 rigs. The number of rigs drilling for gas remained stable at 102, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by six to 467. The overall rig count is now up by 249 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by four to 171 rigs in the week ending November 24. The Canadian rig count is now up by 69 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.


