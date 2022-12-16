﻿
US and Canadian rig counts both drop week-on-week

Friday, 16 December 2022 01:54:26 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending December 16, 2022, the US rotary rig count decreased by four to 776 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by one to 154, while the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by five to 620. The overall US rig count is up by 197 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by three to 199 rigs in the week ending December 16. The Canadian rig count is up by 32 rigs compared to the same reporting period last year.


