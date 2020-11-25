US and Canadian rig count increase week-on-week

Wednesday, 25 November 2020 22:14:19 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the shortened holiday week ending November 25, the US rotary rig count increased by 10 to 320 rigs. The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by one to 77, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by 10 to 241. The overall rig count is now down by 482 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by one to 102 rigs in the week ending November 25. The Canadian rig count is now down by 24 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.