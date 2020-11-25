﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US and Canadian rig count increase week-on-week

Wednesday, 25 November 2020 22:14:19 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the shortened holiday week ending November 25, the US rotary rig count increased by 10 to 320 rigs. The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by one to 77, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by 10 to 241. The overall rig count is now down by 482 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by one to 102 rigs in the week ending November 25. The Canadian rig count is now down by 24 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.


Tags: North America  USA  pipe  Canada  tubular  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

20  Nov

US rig count slips while Canadian count sees increase week-on-week
18  Nov

US structural pipe and tube imports up 2.4 percent in September
13  Nov

US and Canadian rig counts both rise week-on-week
11  Nov

US standard pipe imports down 14.5 percent in September
06  Nov

US rig count edges up while Canadian count remains unchanged