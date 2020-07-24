﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US and Canadian rig count continue diverging trends

Friday, 24 July 2020 20:18:00 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending July 24, the US rotary rig count decreased by two to 251 rigs following a five-rig decrease the week before. The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by three to 68, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by one to 181. The overall rig count is now down by 695 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by 10 to 42 rigs in the week ending July 24, following a six-rig increase the week before. The Canadian rig count is now down by 85 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.


Tags: Canada  USA  pipe  tubular  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

07  Aug

US rig count drops week-on-week while Canadian count continues uptrend
31  Jul

US rig count remains unchanged while Canadian count rises again
30  Jul

US DOC initiates AD/CVD investigation into seamless pipe from four countries
27  Jul

US line pipe exports up 25.8 percent in May
17  Jul

Canadian rig count rises again week-on-week while US count continues downtrend