Ural Steel to improve quality of semis for railway wheel production

Tuesday, 14 December 2021 14:13:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russia’s Ural Steel, a part of Metalloinvest holding, has recently announced its intention to improve the quality of railway billet for another local producer OMK. The companies have a long history of cooperation with Ural Steel shipping over 400,000 mt of semis to OMK for rail wheel production. The two sides signed a 10-year agreement back in 2017. “Being client-oriented and the highest product quality are the basics of the confident leadership of our company in this market. It is highly important to understand the needs of partners and to work in comfortable business conditions. This work will not be disrupted due to pandemic-related issues,” Ural Steel said in an official statement.

The companies have been holding regular meetings regarding steel semis quality improvement, specifically for the products which will be used for high-speed trains. According to OMK, the producer is constantly working on wheel quality improvement and on developing new product types in accordance with global quality standards.