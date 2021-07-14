United Steelworkers union ratifies new contract with Allegheny Technologies

Wednesday, 14 July 2021 18:23:40 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Members of the United Steelworkers union (USW) ratified a new four-year contract with specialty steel maker Allegheny Technologies Inc., (ATI) that “raises wages, provides lump-sum payments and protects affordable, high-quality health care for current and future workers.”

The union said that in accordance with an agreement with the company, 1,300 USW members in nine ATI locations will begin returning to work on or before July 18, ending what the union called an “unfair labor practice strike that began March 30, 2021.”

USW members voted to ratify the tentative agreement reached on July 2. The new contract runs from March 1, 2021, through February 28, 2025.

The new contract preserves premium-free health insurance coverage without the second, lower tier of health care for new hires the company wanted. It also provides $7,000 in direct payments and a 9 percent increase in wages over the life of the agreement, as well as protecting union jobs against outside contractors, safeguarding shutdown pensions and making other important improvements.