United Steelworkers ratify new four-year contract with Cleveland Cliffs

Wednesday, 12 October 2022 22:22:16 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The United Steelworkers (USW) union today said that workers have overwhelmingly voted to ratify a new, four-year contract covering roughly 12,000 members at thirteen Cleveland-Cliffs Steel locations in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, West Virginia and Minnesota.

USW International Vice President (Administration) David McCall, who chaired the negotiations, said that union members won major wage and benefit improvements through hard work and solidarity.

"Throughout the pandemic and every other challenge that faces the industry, Steelworkers perform the work essential to keep our plants running safely and productively," McCall said. "Thanks to the solidarity of USW members, activists and local union leaders, our work will be safer and pay more without sacrificing security of our jobs."

The new contract raises base wages by 20 percent, improves insurance benefits for active and retired workers, increases pensions, improves vacation provisions, an additional holiday and includes new provisions of parental paid leave and for employees who are victims of domestic violence.