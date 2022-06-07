UNESID: Spanish steel output up 3.2 percent in Mar from Feb

Tuesday, 07 June 2022 14:12:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the Spanish steelmakers association UNESID, in March this year Spain’s steel production totaled 1 million mt, up by 3.2 percent month on month and down by 23.0 percent year on year. In the January-March period this year, the country’s steel production totaled 2.98 million mt.

In the given month, the Spanish steel industry recycled 747,000 mt of scrap to be used for new steel products, declining by 5.3 percent compared to February and by 29.0 percent year on year. In the first three months this year, the industry recycled 2.24 million mt of scrap.