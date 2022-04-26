UNESID: Spanish steel output falls 1.8 percent in Feb from Jan

Tuesday, 26 April 2022 17:20:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to Spanish steelmakers association UNESID, in February this year, Spain’s steel production totaled 969,000 mt, down by 1.8 percent month on month and declining by 10.9 percent year on year. In the January-February period this year, the country’s steel production totaled 1.95 million mt.

In February, the Spanish industry recycled 772,000 mt of scrap to be used as new steel products, up by 9.8 percent compared to January and down by nine percent year on year. In the first two months this year, the industry recycled 1.47 million mt of scrap.