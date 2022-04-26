﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

UNESID: Spanish steel output falls 1.8 percent in Feb from Jan

Tuesday, 26 April 2022 17:20:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to Spanish steelmakers association UNESID, in February this year, Spain’s steel production totaled 969,000 mt, down by 1.8 percent month on month and declining by 10.9 percent year on year. In the January-February period this year, the country’s steel production totaled 1.95 million mt.

In February, the Spanish industry recycled 772,000 mt of scrap to be used as new steel products, up by 9.8 percent compared to January and down by nine percent year on year. In the first two months this year, the industry recycled 1.47 million mt of scrap.


Tags: scrap raw mat Spain European Union steelmaking 

Similar articles

30 Mar

ArcelorMittal halts three plants in Spain amid supply disruptions
29 Aug

Yusuf Guven: Russia’s scrap export duty cut will not affect its exports
24 Jul

Spanish steel industry recycles 12.5 million mt of scrap in 2011
08 Feb

Gerdau Sidenor opens new scrap metal recycling facility in Cuadalajara, Spain
16 Jan

EU scrap prices improve in December from November levels
09 Nov

EUROFER scrap price index down in October from September
26 Sep

Traders at IREPAS: Situation is not as pessimistic as it seems