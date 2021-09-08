﻿
English
UK’s TRA to reconsider steel safeguard extension recommendation

Wednesday, 08 September 2021 13:44:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has announced that it has initiated a reconsideration of its recommendation with regard to the UK transition review of its steel safeguard measures. This reconsideration decision follows the eight submissions from five domestic steel producers and three importers. The steel producers argue that the TRA’s recommendation should have extended protection to more categories of steel products, while the importers contend that fewer steel categories should have protections maintained.

In June this year, the TRA recommended extending the UK’s steel safeguard measures across 10 product categories for three years and revoking the measures on nine product categories, as SteelOrbis previously reported. This recommendation was accepted by the Secretary of State for International Trade, who also provided for a 12-month extension of the current protections for five of the nine product categories originally recommended for revocation.

At the end of the reconsideration process, the TRA will reach a decision, either upholding or varying its recommendation, and will notify this to the Secretary of State for International Trade. The completion of the reconsideration review is expected to take several months.


