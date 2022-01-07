UK’s steel exports to US to decrease amid US-EU agreement on tariffs

Friday, 07 January 2022 14:24:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The UK steel industry’s exports to the US will decrease as EU steel producers have a 25 percent price advantage through the agreement reached in relation to the Section 232 steel tariffs in the US, which took effect as of January 1, 2022, according to a report by the Guardian. The UK will continue to be subject to Section 232 tariffs as no agreement between the UK and the US has been reached yet, leading the UK’s export position to deteriorate.

The UK has planned a further discussion on Section 232 tariffs with the US for January, though sources doubt that an agreement will be reached quickly. Some sources attribute the failure to reach a deal with the US to Brexit, while others say it has nothing to do with that issue.

It is reported that the UK will continue to apply measures, such as retaliatory tariffs, to defend its economic interests until an agreement with the US is reached, as SteelOrbis understands.

“Whilst we welcome the move by the US to start easing its tariffs, without a UK deal in very quick succession, our export position will only deteriorate further. It is essential that the government strains every sinew to secure a deal and ensure that UK steelmakers are able to sell their steel into the US,” Gareth Stace, director general of the UK Steel trade association, told the Guardian.