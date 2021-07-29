UK's Ministry of Defense to acquire Sheffield Forgemasters

Thursday, 29 July 2021 17:18:37 (GMT+3) | Brescia

On Wednesday, July 28, the UK Ministry of Defense announced its decision to acquire Sheffield Forgemasters International Limited (SFIL). The company, which specializes in forging and casting products, will play a key role in present and future defense projects. In particular, according to some British media, Sheffield Forgemasters will supply vital components for the ships and submarines of her Majesty's navy.

The acquisition process will end on August 19. The move will cost Johnson government $2.56 million, with which London will acquire the entire share capital of the company. There will be no staff changes. Sheffield Forgemasters will continue to be administered by its current management and its 600 employees will not lose their jobs. Furthermore, nationalization will create new jobs for a skilled workforce.

The Ministry, in fact, intends to invest a total of $400 million in the expansion of the plant over ten years, making it able to meet the needs of the Defense, including plans for a new heavy forge line and building, a flood alleviation scheme, major machine tool replacements and a site-wide HV upgrade.

The government's move appears somewhat unusual, especially for a conservative party historically opposed to nationalizations. However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson made no secret of his intention to take on a more interventionist role to protect British industry in the past.

In fact, the last decade has been particularly turbulent for the country's steel industry, which has been a victim of the aggressive trade policies of nations such as China and India, not to mention the coup de grace inflicted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Furthermore, most of the companies that can supply vessels for the pressure reactors of British nuclear submarines are located in countries with which the country has difficult relations (Russia, China and South Korea) or in the United States, where industries are already committed to supporting their defense.

The best choice was therefore to focus on Sheffield Forgemasters which, with over 300 years of history behind it, is the only vertical company in Great Britain with the experience and ability to supply high quality forging and casting products on a large scale, which are indispensable for UK's Defense programs.