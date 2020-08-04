Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal sees 3.4% rise in pig iron output in July, crude and finished steel down

Tuesday, 04 August 2020 12:32:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal, an integrated steel mill belonging to Metinvest group, saw its pig iron output increase by 3.4 percent year on year to 343,300 mt. The company’s crude steel output in the given period, on the contrary, fell by 5.5 percent year on year to 304,600 mt, while its finished steel product output amounted to 255,400 mt, down 1.8 percent year on year.

As a result, in the January-July period this year the company’s pig iron production totaled 2.5 million mt, up 2.2 percent year on year. In the given period, its crude steel production decreased by 9.4 percent year on year to 2.1 million mt, while its output of finished steel declined by 8.5 percent year on year to 1.8 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.