Ukraine's Zaporizhstal records increased outputs in January-April

Thursday, 06 May 2021 14:03:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-April period of the current year, Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal, an integrated steel mill belonging to Metinvest group, saw its pig iron output increase by 7.8 percent year on year to 1.5 million mt, according to the official statement of the company.

Meanwhile, the company’s crude steel output in the given period rose by 12.4 percent year on year to 1.33 million mt, while its finished steel output increased by 10.6 percent year on year to 1.13 million mt.

In April alone, Zaporizhstal’s pig iron output rose by 30.6 percent year on year to 362,400 mt, while its crude steel output increased by 49.4 percent year on year to 334,400 mt. Meanwhile, in the given month the company produced 281,900 mt of finished steel, up 27.6 percent year on year, SteelOrbis has learned.