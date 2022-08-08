Ukraine's Zaporizhkoks posts lower production results

Monday, 08 August 2022 17:02:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukraine-based Zaporizhkoks, a coke mill belonging to Metinvest group, has announced its production results for July of the current year.

The company's performance has continued to be severely impacted by the shortage of raw materials caused by Russia's ongoing hostilities in Ukraine, the company has stated. Accordingly, in July the company produced 69,900 mt of blast furnace (BF) coke, down 5.4 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-July period of the current year, the output of BF coke totalled 396,200 mt, decreasing 21.6 percent year on year.