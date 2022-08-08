﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ukraine's Zaporizhkoks posts lower production results

Monday, 08 August 2022 17:02:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Ukraine-based Zaporizhkoks, a coke mill belonging to Metinvest group, has announced its production results for July of the current year.

The company's performance has continued to be severely impacted by the shortage of raw materials caused by Russia's ongoing hostilities in Ukraine, the company has stated. Accordingly, in July the company produced 69,900 mt of blast furnace (BF) coke, down 5.4 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-July period of the current year, the output of BF coke totalled 396,200 mt, decreasing 21.6 percent year on year.


Tags: Raw Mat Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Metinvest 

Similar articles

Vietnam’s steel and scrap imports down 26.9 percent in July from June

08 Aug | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - August 8, 2022

08 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Shagang hikes scrap purchase price by another $15/mt as of Aug 6

08 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Australia's New Hope Corp acquires 15 percent stake in Malabar Resources

08 Aug | Steel News

Silicomanganese prices in local Chinese market - week 32

08 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s ship scrap market moves up to $370/mt

08 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

China’s coal imports down 18.2 percent in January-July

08 Aug | Steel News

China’s iron ore imports down 3.4 percent in January-July

08 Aug | Steel News

Coking coal import traffic at India’s ports up 8.64% in Apr-Jul FY 2022-23

08 Aug | Steel News

Market resistance likely to hold US settled scrap prices until Monday

05 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials