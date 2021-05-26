Ukraine’s steel pipe output up 5.2 percent in January-April

Wednesday, 26 May 2021 16:02:38 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-April period of the current year, Ukraine’s total steel pipe output rose by 5.2 percent year on year to 289,100 mt, according to local media sources.

In particular, in the given period Interpipe NTRP and Interpipe Nico Tube produced 59,200 mt and 99,800 mt of steel pipes, up 13.4 percent and 3.9 percent year on year, respectively. The output of pipes produced by Interpipe NMPP in the given period, on the contrary, fell by 23.8 percent year on year to 99,800 mt.

Meanwhile, Dniprovskiy Pipe Works during the period in question was idled, while in the same period last year the company had produced 300 mt of steel pipes. In the meantime, Centravis saw its pipe output in the January-April period of the current year decline by 10.4 percent year on year to 6,000 mt.

The output of steel pipes produced by Ukraine’s Trubostal in the January-April period of the current year decreased by 14.3 percent year on year to 600 mt. The output of steel pipes produced by Ilyich SW during the first four months of the current year amounted to 50,200 mt, declining by 3.8 percent year on year, while DMZ Kominmet saw its steel pipe output in the given period increase by 28.5 percent year on year to 55,400 mt, SteelOrbis has learned.