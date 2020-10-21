Ukraine’s steel pipe output down by almost a quarter in Jan-Sept

Wednesday, 21 October 2020 14:51:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-September period of the current year, Ukraine-based mills produced 621,800 mt of steel pipes, down 24.3 percent year on year. In particular, Interpipe’s steel pipe output during the first nine months of this year decreased by more than a quarter to 385,400 mt, while Dniprovskiy Pipe Works in the given period of the current year produced only 300 mt of steel pipes, versus 16,600 mt in the same period of the previous year. In the meantime, Trubostal and Centravis saw their pipe outputs in the given period decline by 40 percent and 10.3 percent year on year to 1,200 mt and 13,900 mt, respectively.



In the January-September period of the current year, Ukraine’s Ilyich SW and DMZ Kominmet produced 111,600 mt and 109,400 mt of steel pipes, down 13.7 percent and 1.5 percent year on year, respectively.



In September alone, Ukraine's steel pipe production amounted to 83,000 mt.