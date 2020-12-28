Ukraine’s steel pipe output down by 16.4 percent in Jan-Nov

Monday, 28 December 2020 15:51:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-November period of the current year, Ukraine-based mills produced 786,300 mt of steel pipes, down 16.4 percent year on year. In particular, Interpipe’s steel pipe output during the first 11 months of this year decreased by more than a quarter to 478,600 mt, while Dniprovskiy Pipe Works in the given period of the current year produced only 300 mt of steel pipes, versus 17,400 mt in the same period of the previous year. In the meantime, Trubostal and Centravis saw their pipe outputs in the given period decline by 42.3 percent and 13 percent year on year to 1,500 mt and 16,800 mt, respectively.

On the contrary, in the January-November period of the current year, Ukraine’s Ilyich SW and DMZ Kominmet saw their steel pipe outputs increase by seven percent and 9.5 percent year on year to 139,300 mt and 149,800 mt, respectively.

In November alone, Ukrainian steel mills produced 77,400 mt of steel pipes compared to 83,000 mt in October, SteelOrbis has learned.