﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ukraine’s steel pipe output down by 16.4 percent in Jan-Nov

Monday, 28 December 2020 15:51:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-November period of the current year, Ukraine-based mills produced 786,300 mt of steel pipes, down 16.4 percent year on year. In particular, Interpipe’s steel pipe output during the first 11 months of this year decreased by more than a quarter to 478,600 mt, while Dniprovskiy Pipe Works in the given period of the current year produced only 300 mt of steel pipes, versus 17,400 mt in the same period of the previous year. In the meantime, Trubostal and Centravis saw their pipe outputs in the given period decline by 42.3 percent and 13 percent year on year to 1,500 mt and 16,800 mt, respectively.

On the contrary, in the January-November period of the current year, Ukraine’s Ilyich SW and DMZ Kominmet saw their steel pipe outputs increase by seven percent and 9.5 percent year on year to 139,300 mt and 149,800 mt, respectively.

In November alone, Ukrainian steel mills produced 77,400 mt of steel pipes compared to 83,000 mt in October, SteelOrbis has learned.


Tags: tubular  Ukraine  pipe  steelmaking  CIS  production  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

15  Dec

Ukraine’s steel pipe exports down 7.6 percent in November
15  Dec

Ukraine’s crude steel output down three percent in Jan-Nov
14  Dec

Ukraine’s ferroalloy exports down 25.4 percent in Jan-Nov
07  Dec

Ukraine-based DMK sees significant rise in outputs in Jan-Nov
01  Dec

Ukraine-based NZF’s ferroalloy output down 31 percent in Jan-Oct