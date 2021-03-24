Ukraine’s steel pipe output down 10.3 percent in Jan-Feb

Wednesday, 24 March 2021 15:23:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-February period of the current year, Ukraine’s total steel pipe output declined by 10.3 percent year on year to 123,100 mt, according to local media sources.

In particular, in the given period Interpipe NTRP produced 26,900 mt of pipes, up 4.3 percent year on year, while Interpipe NMPP and Interpipe Nico Tube produced 6,700 mt and 36,100 mt of steel pipes, down 42.7 percent and 20.1 percent year on year respectively, both year on year. Meanwhile, Dniprovskiy Pipe Works in the January-February period of the current year was idled, while in the given period last year the company had produced 100 mt of steel pipes. In the meantime, Trubostal and Centravis saw their pipe outputs in the January-February period of the current year decline by 33.2 percent and fifty percent year on year to 200 mt and 3,000 mt, respectively. The output of steel pipes produced by Ukraine’s Ilyich SW during the first two months of the current year totaled 24,700 mt, down 14.2 percent year on year, while DMZ Kominmet saw its steel pipe output in the given period increase by 13.8 percent year on year to 25,500 mt, SteelOrbis has learned.