Ukraine’s steel pipe exports up 6.5 percent in Q1

Tuesday, 13 April 2021 10:24:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the first quarter of the current year, Ukraine-based mills exported 113,300 mt of steel pipes, increasing by 6.5 percent year on year. In terms of value, on the contrary Ukraine’s pipe exports in the given period fell by 1.8 percent year on year to $128.4 million. In particular, Ukraine’s exports of 76,800 mt of seamless pipes with a value of $100.4 million accounted for the majority of the country’s total steel pipe exports in the given period.

In March alone, Ukraine’s steel pipe exports amounted to 43,000 mt, down 4.6 percent year on year. In terms of value, Ukraine’s pipe exports fall by 5.2 percent year on year to $49.1 million, SteelOrbis has learned.