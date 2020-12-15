Ukraine’s steel pipe exports down 7.6 percent in November

Tuesday, 15 December 2020 17:24:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, Ukraine-based mills exported 31,200 mt of steel pipes, down 7.6 percent year on year. In terms of value, Ukraine’s pipe exports in the given month fell by 21.9 percent year on year to $34.2 million.

As a result, in the January-November period of the current year, Ukraine's steel pipe exports amounted to 431,900 mt of steel pipes, falling by 23.6 percent year on year. In terms of value, Ukraine’s pipe exports in the given period declined by 22.3 percent year on year to $478.7 million. Ukraine’s exports of 318,700 mt of seamless pipes with a value of $411.1 million accounted for the majority of the country’s total steel pipe exports in the given period.